Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire Switch 2 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

A new leak claims to reveal the release date for the long-rumored Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire Switch 2 ports. If accurate, players won’t have to wait long, as the Gen 3 Pokémon titles are reportedly coming to the Nintendo handheld in early October.

Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire Switch 2 Ports Reportedly Launch October 8

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

A new leak claims that the Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire Switch 2 ports release date is Thursday, October 8, 2026. This latest rumor comes from Pokémon content creator Light88, who made the claim in a recent post on X.

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“Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire ports for Nintendo Switch 1 and Nintendo Switch 2 will be available on October 8th.” However, Light88 didn’t share any additional details about where this information came from or what their source was. So players should take this latest rumor with a grain of salt.

Screenshot: X @Light_88_

That said, Light88 has a history of sharing accurate Pokémon leaks. For example, they recently leaked the Pokémon Pokopia DLC hours before Nintendo announced it that same day. Perhaps we could see the Ruby and Sapphire ports revealed this week?

is Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire coming to Switch 2?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

At the time of writing, Nintendo has not confirmed a Ruby and Sapphire Switch 2 release date. In fact, Nintendo has not officially announced that the Hoenn games are even getting a rerelease on its latest console.

Rumors of Gen 3 ports first started back in February, following of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen on Switch 2. At the time, dataminers discovered game files that referenced Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire compatibility with Pokémon HOME.

In August, several insiders claimed that Ruby and Sapphire Switch 2 ports would be announced soon. Then, Nintendo later uploaded never-before-seen of the Hoenn titles, which immediately sparked speculation among fans that the ports were real.

Now, this latest leak claims that the Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire Switch 2 ports are releasing on October 8. If true, that means they’re only about a week away! Although, the fact that we haven’t heard anything from The Pokémon Company itself has me wary of this latest leak. So, of course, take this with a major grain of salt.