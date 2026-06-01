Pokémon TCG 30th Anniversary Set Revealed – All Cards & Rares Confirmed So Far

The Pokémon Company has finally revealed the Pokémon 30th Celebration TCG set release date. The limited-time release will feature re-prints of some of the rarest Pokémon cards from previous expansions. Here is everything included in the Pokémon TCG 30th Anniversary set.

Pokémon 30th Celebration TCG Set Revealed

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon 30th Anniversary TCG collection was originally announced during Pokémon Day back in February. Outside of a brief teaser trailer, though, there was little we knew about the expansion. However, TPCi just revealed the entire Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration set in an official trailer on YouTube, and it’s packed with rare goodies.

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For starters, the Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration set features re-prints of 30 classic Pokémon cards. Every pack is guaranteed to have a rare holo inside. Which, let’s be honest, is just going to make this expansion a nightmare to get because of scalpers. As we previously reported, each pack will also come with a unique Pikachu card, as there will be 30 variants of the mascot to collect in total.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon 30th Celebration Set will also feature a new version of the iconic Base Set Charizard card, as well as a new rare “future” Pokémon card variant with Mewtwo and Mew. All this said, the biggest selling point of this 30th anniversary expansion is re-prints of rare cards from previous expansions, such as the highly sought-after Pikachu & Zekrom GX from 2019’s Team Up expansion.

Here is a list of the new Pokémon cards in the set we know about so far:

Mewtwo EX (Futuristic Rare)

(Futuristic Rare) Mew EX (Futuristic Rare)

(Futuristic Rare) Greninja EX

Sylveon EX

Espeon EX

Umbreon

Lapras (Illustration Rare)

(Illustration Rare) Drifloon (Illustration Rare)

(Illustration Rare) Lycanroc (Illustration Rare)

(Illustration Rare) Hisuian Zorua (Illustration Rare)

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon 30th Celebration Set release date is Wednesday, September 16, 2026. However, due to the set’s high demand, players will likely have to pre-order it months in advance if they want to get their hands on the expansion.

So far, The Pokémon Company hasn’t revealed any information about potential pre-order windows. Although they will most certainly do a run of orders on the official Pokémon Center store website at some point. Finally, The Pokémon Company confirmed that each booster pack in the set will contain the following:

Each Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration booster pack contains 5 foil cards.

1 foil Basic Energy

1 Pokémon TCG Live code card

Cards vary by pack. Packs may vary by product.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As I mentioned above, one of those cards in every pack will be a unique Pikachu card. However, it’s interesting that each booster pack will also contain 5 additional foil cards. By far, the biggest chase cards in the Pokémon TCG 30th Anniversary Set will be the base set Charizard, and the Future Mew and Mewtwo. I don’t know about you, but I’m already dreading how difficult it will be to get this set.