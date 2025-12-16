I Tried Pow Wonder Matcha to See What Happens When Functional Mushrooms Meet Green Tea

Matcha exploded onto the wellness scene, rapidly dominating the superfood drink category, spawning dedicated matcha cafés, and positioning itself as coffee’s sleek, green rival. So what happens when you add the newest wellness darling – functional mushrooms – to matcha? We tried Pow Wonder Matcha to find out.

What is Pow Wonder Matcha?

Pow Wonder Matcha blends organic ceremonial-grade matcha sourced from Uji, Japan, combined with adaptogens and functional mushroom extracts that potentially support focus, stress resilience, and overall wellbeing.

This formula includes high-quality ingredients like lion’s mane and chaga mushroom extracts—chosen for cognitive and immune-related properties—and ashwagandha, a traditional adaptogen linked with stress management, alongside Ceylon cinnamon and monk fruit for subtle sweetness without added sugar or artificial fillers.

The brand emerged from burnout and a search for clean, healing foods, and emerging science shows potential behind those claims. A major review in Current Research in Food Science found matcha’s compounds—catechins, L-theanine, and caffeine—may modestly reduce stress and support attention and memory, though evidence is limited. Animal studies suggest benefits for heart and metabolic health, inflammation, and weight gain, with early lab research showing possible anti-tumor effects that require far more clinical testing.

Matcha was used for ceremonial purposes as far back as 8th century Buddhist monks. Because of centuries-old standards, some reviews have pointed out that Pow Wonder Matcha has to hit a high bar when it comes to ritual, taste and effectiveness.

Putting Pow Wonder Matcha to the Test

Pow Wonder Matcha comes in trippy, color-pop packaging that sets a lively vibe compared to a lot of other mushroom drinks. The packaging makes you feel like you’re going to have some fun. Unsealing the package reveals a deep green powder that skews slightly brown from the added mushrooms. Pow calls it ceremonial-grade matcha, but the blend won’t appear as vibrantly green as pure matcha because of those mushroom ingredients.

Making it

I prepared the Wonder Matcha with a little more than half a cup of water and a heaping spoonful of the powder (I used the scooper that came in the package). It takes a bit more stirring to fully dissolve the powder.

The Taste Test

Photo credit: Julia Milona Halewicz

Pow Wonder Matcha, prepared simply with water, is creamier and softer than other matcha drinks, which is what I’m comparing it to even though it’s a functional mushroom beverage as well. It doesn’t compare to the experience of pure mushroom drinks for me, which have a much earthier taste. I usually drink matcha with oat milk to counteract the grassy, earthy flavors. In this case, the added sweeteners help; I have a sweet tooth so I don’t mind the added sweetness. Matcha gives me a clean, midday lift but like Pow Wonder Coffee, I didn’t immediately feel the potential benefits of the drink. Then, I was in the kitchen asking my daughter what homework she was working on and I realized I was doing leg lifts.

Final Take

The name says it all. Pow Wonder Matcha is all of those things when it comes to energy and you don’t get the jitters. The taste is sweeter than pure matcha drinks which makes it feel a bit more like a treat. Pow Wonder Matcha is an excellent powder to add to foods and I think this one is makes perfect sense as a boost to your morning smoothie.