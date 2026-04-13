Pragmata Review: Capcom’s New IP Is a Beautiful, Emotional Story About Parenthood

When Pragmata was first revealed in 2020, I was instantly intrigued by the game’s mysterious premise. Capcom’s first new IP in a decade was then delayed. However, five years later, the wait is finally over. After spending hours with Pragmata, I can confirm that the wait was worth it, as it’s not only one of the most unique game’s of 2026, but it also has one of the most emotional stories I’ve ever experienced in years.

Pragmata Is an Emotional Story About Parenthood That Actually Hits

Screenshot: Capcom

Pragmata follows the story of Hugh, a worker who is sent into space to repair a research station that has mysteriously lost contact with earth. After complications arise, he meets and teams up with Diana, a child-like android. While the story moves quickly, Capcom does an incredible job of making you really care about these two characters from the very beginning of its campaign.

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This is largely pulled off by an emotional narrative about parenthood that is effortlessly woven throughout the action-adventure title. One of my favorite example of this is the rewards system. While mechanically unlocking items in Pragmata gives you bonus stats and perks, it also builds the relationship between Hugh and Diana through heartfelt bonus cutscenes and dialogue moments.

Screenshot: Capcom

As you get more and more rewards, you are also building Diana a playroom with various items and memories from Earth. Seeing her curiosity as I explained to her all the amazing things about humanity became a reward in itself. No, seriously, I couldn’t wait to progress each chapter just so I could specifically build Diana more stuff to teach her things.

A few hours into the story, there is a moment where Diana accidentally puts herself in danger. Like Hugh, I immediately felt a sense of dread and panic. I knew right then and there that Capcom did an amazing job making me care about these characters and connecting me with the parental relationship growing between the two protagonists.

Pragmata’s Combat Is One of the Most Unique Systems I’ve Played in Years

Screenshot: Capcom

One of the standout features in Pragmata is its unique combat system, which has you juggling back and forth between Hugh and Diana. As Hugh, you use an arsenal of traditional guns and melee finishers to take down enemies. However, as Diana, you can hack foes in real time to give yourself a major advantage.

For instance, you are able to unlock new hacking nodes throughout the story which have different effects. As a result, Diana can stun enemies, overheat them, and even chain multiple foes together. Hugh also has an interesting combat mechanic that can be upgraded to work alongside Diana’s abilities.

In Pragmata, Hugh has a permanent gun that is his main source of damage. However, he is also able to print additional temporary weapons that expire after a certain amount of uses in combat. Before you panic, once you unlock the ability to print these accessories, you can refill them for free anytime at your save point.

Screenshot: Capcom

This system adds a lot of strategy Pragmata’s combat encounters and gives players a lot of choice when it comes to creating builds. For example, you may want to bring in a rocket launcher to certain levels that have enemies that group up in swarms. Or if you are facing a foe that aggressively rushes you, a deployable shield might be more advantageous.

Both characters are also mapped to a different side of your controller. I know what you are thinking: on paper, this sounds confusing. But incredibly, this dual combat system works extremely well and is actually easy to pick up. And Capcom does an amazing job slowly expanding on the combat and easing you into how complex it can eventually become.

Pragmata’s Gameplay Loop Is Addictive and Rewarding

Screenshot: Capcom

Without getting into any story spoilers, the main gameplay loop of Pragmata is extremely satisfying. As Hugh and Diana, your goal is to escape the research facility. In every chapter, you encounter a specific section of the space station. Each area opens up into a much larger level and has a healthy mix of platforming, puzzles, enemy encounters, and a final boss fight.

After completing each section, you then gain access to the next locked area as you slowly work your way around the entire ship using the game’s tram system. However, where this really works for me is Pragmata’s incredible level design. Before venturing out to a section, you always start out at ‘The Shelter’, a central hub, which acts as a safety room.

Screenshot: Capcom

Here, you can upgrade your skills, weapons, and unlock new narrative moments with Diana. Like a Soulsborne game, though, you also unlock checkpoint shortcuts throughout the ship that will instantly take you back to The Shelter safety zone. These also save your last location in the current level so you can warp back at any time.

Going back to the hub will refresh your weapons and health, but it will also respawn enemies you have previously killed. As a result, progression throughout the Pragmata feels really rewarding. Even when you are in a tougher or lengthy section of the ship, you will reach these checkpoints that let you go back to the hub to refresh and level up your characters when needed.

Pragmata’s Levels Are Surprisingly Varied and Stunning

Screenshot: Capcom

One of the things that took me by surprise is just how varied Pragmata is level-wise. When I first saw the trailer, I assumed most of the game would take place on a cold spaceship. While this is technically true, each area of the research station has its own unique biome. And yes, don’t worry, there is a cool sci-fi explanation for this.

For example, in one stage you are thrown into a re-creation of New York City. The first time I stepped out into this location, I was genuinely stunned by how beautiful it was. The neon-glowing lights, the towering skyscrapers. But I also loved how it could have easily been a scene out of Christopher Nolan’s Inception, as the biome has some pretty mind-bending architectural designs.

Then, on the other end of the spectrum, there is another biome that is a beautiful lush green rainforest. The variety of settings in the action-title is truly impressive and one of my favorite aspects of Pragmata’s story. It’s just a world I want to get lost in.

Pragmata’s Graphics Show Why Capcom Is One of the Best Right Now

Screenshot: Capcom

I think it’s time that we crown Capcom as one of the best developers in the industry right now when it comes to graphics. Going back to 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, I have continuously been blown away by the Japanese developer’s RE Engine and general art style aesthetics.

Pragmata continues this tradition with its clean graphics and beautiful set pieces. However, the design of Diana in particular is a real standout for the game. Her flowing strands of hair and animated facial expressions really sell you on the character. I am by no means a tech expert, however Pragmata and Resident Evil 9 are easily two of the best-looking games of 2026.

Conclusion

Pragmata is a fantastic new IP that effortlessly blends its unique combat and emotional character building into one of the year’s best stories. Even if you aren’t a parent, the game’s beautiful narrative will grab its hooks into you. This is easily one of Capcom’s best original IPs in years, and is a game sci-fi fans shouldn’t miss out on. More importantly though, Pragmata is just a ton of fun. The game’s real-time hacking mechanic is a killer feature that I hope more studio’s take inspiration from.

Verdict: Highly Recommended (4.5/5)

Pros

Pragmata has an incredibly emotional story with one of the best dual-protagonist relationships since The Last of Us.

Unique combat that balances intense action-combat, with real-time hacking.

A wealth of weapon and ability upgrades gives players a lot of options to create unique builds.

Varied level design keeps the game’s exploration always fresh. It’s a world you want to keep spending time in.

Pragmata has a wealth of bonus items, cosmetic unlocks, and challenges to unlock. There is actually a lot to do even long after the story is over.

Cons

By the end of the game, some of the combat encounters can start to feel a bit tiresome. Particularly when each room has mandatory wave killing. However, this is only a small complaint as the combat is still incredibly fun and engaging.

Pragmata will be available on PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and PC starting on April, 17, 2026. A code was provided by Capcom for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5 Pro.