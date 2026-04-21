Pragmata Update Is Live – PS5 Pro Gets Huge PSSR 2 Visual Upgrade

Capcom has just dropped a surprise Pragmata update, and it’s a big one for PS5 Pro players. The new patch adds full PSSR 2 support, giving the game a major visual upgrade with smoother 4K 60 FPS performance. Here are the latest Pragmata patch notes explained.

Screenshot: Capcom

Pragmata fans woke up to a nice surprise today after Capcom revealed a new patch has been rolled out. The new Pragmata update specifically added PSSR 2 support for PS5 Pro consoles, which is Sony’s new ground-breaking anti-aliasing feature. In layman’s terms, the Spectral Super Resolution mode allows the game to be upscaled at 4K while maintaining 60 FPS.

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Capcom made the surprising announcement on their social media account. “An update for PRAGMATA is available now on PS5 Pro, which adds official support for the upgraded PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution). Here’s a look at the enhanced visual quality!”

Screenshot: Capcom

Unfortunately, the new Pragmata update is for PS5 Pro users only. Sony’s AA feature was only recently rolled out in January 2026 and is only available on the premium PlayStation console. As for when the patch releases, it’s actually live right now!

Simply boot up your PS5 Pro console and “check update” on your Pragmata game. If you have automatic updates turned on, the patch might have already been installed.

What PSSR 2 Does in Pragmata (4K 60 FPS Explained)

Screenshot: Capcom

When PSSR first launched in 2024, it was met with mixed results. In fact, some games actually ran worse with the PS5 Pro feature turned on. However, all of that changed with the release of PSSR 2 in January 2026.

One of the first games to use PSSR 2 was the excellent Resident Evil Requiem, which has some of the year’s best graphics because of it. However, now Capcom has brought the same feature to Pragmata, and the results are pretty stunning.

Pragmata Graphics Upgrade Looks Stunning on PS5 Pro

Screenshot: Capcom

Following the update announcement, capcom uploaded an image of what Pragmata now looks like on PS5 Pro with PSSR 2 enabled. And wow, it really does look beautiful! I tried the feature out quickly on my OLED TV and can confirm that it makes the already impressive-looking game look jaw-dropping.

We also have to give a shout-out to Capcom’s RE Engine, which is also doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Over the last few years, I would argue they continue to put out some of the cleanest-looking games because of their incredible engine.

However, Sony’s updated PSSR 2 has been quite the game changer since it was rolled out.