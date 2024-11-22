‘Silent Hill 2’ Drops a New Patch Addressing PS5 Pro Issues

So, it’s no secret that Silent Hill 2 was one of the games that had a shaky start adjusting to its new PS5 Pro home. To say that the graphics were suboptimal would sell the brief debacle short. However, Konami and Bloober Team were fast! Not only are the PS5 Pro issues addressed in the latest 1.06 patch, but also, more tweaks and fixes were thrown in for good measure!
So, without further ado? Let’s get into everything coming in the live Silent Hill 2 1.06 patch!
Videos by VICE
‘silent hill 2’ 1.06 patch — including ps5 pro fixes
‘Silent Hill 2’ PlayStation 5 Fixes
Technical
- Fixed issues with counting achievements
- Fixed graphic glitches on PS5 Pro
Gameplay
- Fixed door markers in Brookhaven Hospital
- Improved extended movement spots to fix enemies clipping issues
- Fixed audio issues in Ox Section of Toluca Prison
- Fixed soft blocker in Labyrinth (player will be no longer permitted to exit neither of the Labyrinth Paths after obtaining a map)
- Fixed map markers in Boar Section of Toluca Prison
- Fixed map markers in Western South Vale
- Fixed issues with Maria’s navigation
- Fixed the issue with triggering some of Maria lines multiple times
- Fixed issues with Final Boss movement and disappearing
- Fixed Mannequins stuck in their ambush state
- Fixed interactions with hard-to-get collectibles
- Improved Boss animation
- Added tooltip for picking up tablets in Toluca Prison final puzzle
- Fixed translation issues for changing difficulty during gameplay
- According to our players’ feedback, breathing skin walls during Abstract Daddy Boss Fight has been restored
- Fixed blocker after the cutscenes with forced lowest FPS
- Fixed blockers in Brookhaven Hospital
- Fixed some issues with car lights in South Vale during the night
- Fixed issues with Mannequins presenting ragdoll behavior
- Fixed other minor issues with: foliage, collisions, typos, light glitches, visible occluders, loading levels
‘Silent Hill 2’ Steam Fixes
Technical
- Fixed interference between saving a game and properly performing vibrations on the controllers
- Improved range and step for mouse sensitivity
- Fixed mouse input issues
- Fixed issues with game controllers
Gameplay
- Fixed door markers in Brookhaven Hospital
- Improved extended movement spots to fix enemies clipping issues
- Fixed audio issues in Ox Section of Toluca Prison
- Fixed soft blocker in labyrinth (player will be no longer permitted to exit neither of the Labyrinth Paths after obtaining a map)
- Fixed map markers in Boar Section of Toluca Prison
- Fixed map markers in Western South Vale
- Fixed issues with Maria’s navigation
- Fixed the issue with triggering some of Maria lines multiple times
- Fixed issues with Final Boss movement and disappearing
- Fixed Mannequins stuck in their ambush state
- Fixed interactions with hard-to-get collectibles
- Improved Boss animation
- Added tooltip for picking up tablets in Toluca Prison final puzzle
- Fixed translation issues for changing difficulty during gameplay
- According to our players’ feedback, breathing skin walls during Abstract Daddy Boss Fight has been restored
- Fixed blocker after the cutscenes with forced lowest FPS
- Fixed blockers in Brookhaven Hospital
- Fixed some issues with car lights in South Vale during the night
- Fixed issues with Mannequins presenting ragdoll behavior
- Fixed other minor issues with: foliage, collisions, typos, light glitches, visible occluders, loading levels