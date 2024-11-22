‘Silent Hill 2’ Drops a New Patch Addressing PS5 Pro Issues

So, it’s no secret that Silent Hill 2 was one of the games that had a shaky start adjusting to its new PS5 Pro home. To say that the graphics were suboptimal would sell the brief debacle short. However, Konami and Bloober Team were fast! Not only are the PS5 Pro issues addressed in the latest 1.06 patch, but also, more tweaks and fixes were thrown in for good measure!

So, without further ado? Let’s get into everything coming in the live Silent Hill 2 1.06 patch!

‘silent hill 2’ 1.06 patch — including ps5 pro fixes

‘Silent Hill 2’ PlayStation 5 Fixes

Technical

Fixed issues with counting achievements

Fixed graphic glitches on PS5 Pro

Gameplay

Fixed door markers in Brookhaven Hospital

Improved extended movement spots to fix enemies clipping issues

Fixed audio issues in Ox Section of Toluca Prison

Fixed soft blocker in Labyrinth (player will be no longer permitted to exit neither of the Labyrinth Paths after obtaining a map)

Fixed map markers in Boar Section of Toluca Prison

Fixed map markers in Western South Vale

Fixed issues with Maria’s navigation

Fixed the issue with triggering some of Maria lines multiple times

Fixed issues with Final Boss movement and disappearing

Fixed Mannequins stuck in their ambush state

Fixed interactions with hard-to-get collectibles

Improved Boss animation

Added tooltip for picking up tablets in Toluca Prison final puzzle

Fixed translation issues for changing difficulty during gameplay

According to our players’ feedback, breathing skin walls during Abstract Daddy Boss Fight has been restored

Fixed blocker after the cutscenes with forced lowest FPS

Fixed blockers in Brookhaven Hospital

Fixed some issues with car lights in South Vale during the night

Fixed issues with Mannequins presenting ragdoll behavior

Fixed other minor issues with: foliage, collisions, typos, light glitches, visible occluders, loading levels

‘Silent Hill 2’ Steam Fixes

Technical

Fixed interference between saving a game and properly performing vibrations on the controllers

Improved range and step for mouse sensitivity

Fixed mouse input issues

Fixed issues with game controllers

Gameplay