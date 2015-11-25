Listen to the Smoked Out “Overdose” From LaRachy

It’s either the smoked-out, purple and blue artwork, the kicked back production from Remedee and Big J, the red-eyed vocals, or all of the above – but there’s something about London by way of Essex artist LaRachy and her latest release “Overdose” that says Netflix and Chill and a fat bag of weed. “This track is a story about a dangerous yet invigorating relationship, where the love we share becomes my drug”, LaRachy told Noisey over email, “we are the modern day Bonnie & Clyde”. But without all the robbing and killing, presumably. Listen below.