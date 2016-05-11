Sounds Like Being Woozy Day Drunk to Us: Here’s Nick Leng’s “Drivers”





You know what this song is? The sonic equivalent of being day drunk in the 4:34 PM summer sun: a little woozy, a little wistful, but largely dreamily content. “Drivers”—lifted from his EP of the same name—is lo-fi electronica-pop that’s so warm you’ll wanna kiss it. “I’m trying to go back,” quivers Leng. Aren’t we all.

Hailing from Northern Cali, but raised in South Africa, the 22-year-old now lives in LA and although his years may be slight, he’s been releasing vinyl-crackled tunes of the cut ‘n’ paste bedroom electronica variety for several years now. The Balearic vibes of Odesza on ‘ludes, the horizontal chill of Toro Y Moi. Indulge in his back catalogue here and listen to the premiere of “Drivers” below.