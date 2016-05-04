Totem Terrors Get Taken Out by a Gang of Murderous Children in Their Video for “Witch Proof”

Most music videos are pointless now, aren’t they? Who needs to see another band playing in a room to nobody or lyrics popping up in various inspiring font styles, laid over stock photos from Countryfile? Not Totem Terrors, a post-punk band from Cardiff, whose video for “Witch Proof”, premiering below, reminds you of the true spirit of music videos and why they exist in the first place. That is: to feel like a high school drama project you actually want to do.

With lyrics challenging ideas of identity and sexuality, “Witch Proof” follows the story of a band dressed like they just came from a funfair at the Halloween Town from Nightmare Before Christmas. They play a rock show, get smashed on Red Stripe, and end up getting taken out by a gang of muderous children – which isn’t too dissimilar to a standard Friday night out in Cardiff if you replace “gang of murderous children” with “lad who was just sick on himself outside McDonalds”.

Watch below.

Totem Terrors will play FOCUS Wales in Wrexham on May 15 and Strange Daze Psych Fest in Cardiff on May 27. Freeze Tracks EP will be released May 27. Link up with the band on their website, Twitter, Facebook, and everywhere else.