Vinnie Caruana Is Sunny and Bittersweet in “We Don’t Have To Die Alone”

As of late, it seems as though Vinnie Caruana is unable to stop making new music. Two months ago, we premiered his band the first new song by his band, The Movielife, in 13 years. In addition to his other band, I Am The Avalanche, playing shows earlier this year, he’s been a pretty busy dude.

This month, Caruana is releasing his debut solo record Survivor’s Guilt on May 27 through Equal Vision records. Following from his earlier EP, City By The Sea, the record is filled with his songwriting distilled to its finest point. Today he’s premiering the video for “We Don’t Have To Die Alone,” which is set across some pretty beautiful sights. Shots of waves crashing and Caruana wandering accompany a track evocative of timeless alt-rock ala Weezer, and rife with bittersweet lyrics. It’s some of his most accomplished work to date, showing just how well he can write catchy material.

Pre-order ‘Survivor’s Guilt’ right here and catch him on tour.

05/25 – West Babylon, NY @ Looney Tunes Records (acoustic in-store)

06/03 – Philadelphia, PA – Ortlieb’s Lounge*

06/04 – Long Branch, NJ – The Brighton Bar*

06/05 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met*

06/07 – Cambridge, MA – The Middle East Upstairs*

06/08 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus*

06/09 – Hamden, CT – The Space*

06/10 – Syracuse, NY – Spark Contemporary*

06/11 – Albany, NY – The Hollow*

06/12 – Rochester, NY – The Bug Jar*

06/14 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Smiling Moose*

06/15 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen*

06/16 – Pontiac, MI – The Pike Room*

06/17 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s*

06/19 – Amityville, NY – The Amityville Music Hall*

07/12 – Seattle, WA – The Funhouse

07/13 – Portland, OR @ The Hawthorne

07/15 – San Francisco, CA @Thee Parkside

07/16 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium

07/17 – Bakersfield, CA @ B-Ryders

07/19 – Fullerton, CA @ Slide Bar

07/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Globos

07/21 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

* = w/ Brandon Reilly

