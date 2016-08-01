Pretend It’s Not Monday: Here’s Hoops’ New Tune “Gemini”





Just a little mantra I repeated to myself as the grey light crept in this morning. Joke’s on me. It’s very Monday, but Hoops (not to be confused with Gregory Rogove’s HOOOPS) are an ace Indiana act whose track “Gemini” we’re premiering below. Lifted from their forthcoming EP, this tune is extremely blissed out, flipping between a 70s vibe to chillwave cool. Whatever the reference points it feels decidedly un-Monday which is a great compliment. I’d love it if someone came up to me and said: “Kim. You’re extremely un-Monday.”

“We wrote this song to be a sort of dramatic Fleetwood Mac sounding thing,” the band explain. “It’s a little out of character for us to make a big buildup section with a phased-out guitar solo like there is at the end of this song, but that’s just the way it came together.”

The band have toured/played with everyone from Whitney to Twin Peaks to Porches—so they’re keeping good company. Keep your ears pricked for some exciting touring news coming to be announced soon and see them on the already announced dates below.

Happy Monday.

Hoops Tour Dates



8/11/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Shea Stadium

8/19/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

8/21/16 Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd

8/24/16 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop +

8/26/16 Indianapolis, IN @ LUNA Music

9/9/16 Madison, WI @ The Frequency *

9/24/16 Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion Music Festival

9/29/16 Green Bay, WI @ Meyer Theatre (Backstage) ^

* w/ Whitney

^ w/ Car Seat Headrest

+ w/ The Pills & Nice Try

Hoops EP out August 26th via Fat Possum



Clear vinyl here OMG!