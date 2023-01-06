Prince Harry Thought a Toilet Was Talking to Him After Doing Magic Mushrooms

Prince Harry has written in his controversial memoirs about cocaine and being confronted by a talking toilet and a grinning bin during a magic mushroom trip.

In his autobiography, Spare, the Duke of Sussex, fifth in line for the British throne, recalls how in 2016, aged 31, he was at a party in California when he and his friends got high on mushrooms.

Videos by VICE

“We spotted a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates. Someone behind me said they were for everybody. Help yourself, boys. My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, and washed them down with tequila”, wrote the Prince, according to a translation of the book which was released early by mistake in Spain.

He then describes going to the toilet as the mushroom high kicks in.

“Beside the toilet was a round silver bin, the kind with a foot pedal to open the lid. I stared at the bin. It stared back. Then it became . . . a head. I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin. I laughed, turned away, took a p***. Now the loo became a head too. The bowl was its gaping maw, the hinges of the seat were its piercing silver eyes. It said, ‘Aaah’.”

Prince Harry said he had taken psychedelics several times for fun and therapeutically. He said psychedelics allowed him to escape and “redefine” reality and to see “the truth”.

In the book, Prince Harry also said he had snorted cocaine several times and smoked weed in his garden in Kensington Palace and while at private school Eton.

Describing taking cocaine aged 17 he recalled: “At someone’s country house during a hunting weekend, I’d been offered a line, and I’d done a few more since.

“It wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me. But it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal. Feel. Different. I was a deeply unhappy 17-year-old willing to try almost anything that would alter the status quo. That was what I told myself anyway.”

In the UK magic mushrooms and cocaine are class A drugs for which the maximum penalty for possession is seven years in prison.

Prince Harry admitted that during the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002 he was “grilled” by Buckingham Palace staff over his use of illegal drugs after a journalist started asking questions about it.

In his teens and 20s Harry had a reputation as a “party prince”, and was frequently photographed outside London night clubs looking drunk. In 2012 naked photographs of him partying in Las Vegas were leaked to the media.

The book also reveals how the prince was once knocked to the ground by his “arch nemesis” brother Prince William during a row over Harry’s wife Meghan; lost his virginity in a field outside a busy pub; killed 25 Taliban fighters; and how Meghan accused Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, of having a “baby-brain” during an argument around their wedding.

CORRECTION 06/01/2022: This article has been corrected with the information that Prince Harry said he took magic mushrooms in 2016.