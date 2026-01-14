PS5 Pro Leak Claims Major FPS Boost Is Coming Soon

A new leak claims that the PlayStation 5 Pro will get a new feature soon that will boost game performance for users. If true, the long-rumored PS5 Pro PSSR 2.0 update could be launching sooner than many expected.

PS5 Pro PSSR 2.0 Could Release Soon According to Leak

Back in December, we reported on a leak that PSSR 2.0 was in development for the PS5 Pro. Tech insider Moore’s Law Is Dead actually leaked the new feature after receiving internal documents from developers working with the Sony console. However, a new leak claims that the feature is not only real, but that it’s going to be released soon in 2026.

The rumor was first picked up on X after a Japanese account posted reported details about the upcoming PS5 update. “Major Update ‘PSSR 2.0’ for PS5 Pro Finally Coming. Summary of Rumors.” The user then revealed that the PS5 Pro feature is reportedly going to release sometime between now and March 2026.

For your convenience, here is a full list of the leaked PS5 Pro features that are reportedly coming to the console this year:

Leaked PS5 Pro PSSR 2.0 Features and FPS Improvements

Update timing is around January to March

Implementation of a feature very similar to FSR4 on PS5 Pro

Improved image quality and performance compared to before

Frame rates boosted even for games that were capped at 70-80fps

Low-resolution classic games also upscaled to high resolution

New debugging tools prepared for developers

Classic PlayStation Games Could Get Higher Resolutions

One of the more interesting claims of this leak is that classic PlayStation games will be automatically upscaled to higher resolutions. If true, users will be able to play classic retro games with their resolution upscaled to HD. Assuming this ends up being true, this is a pretty big deal for many gaming enthusiasts.

Many Sony fans reacted to the news with excitement. For example, a user on Reddit commented, “Go on. I’m listening.” Another user exclaimed, “Great to see this on PS5. Xbox have done it a while, and it’s amazing seeing old games look as great as I remember.” Personally, this would make me more likely to try out older titles.

PSSR 2.0 Could Fix PS5 Pro’s Biggest Performance Issues

Ever since the PS5 Pro launched in 2024, many players have felt that the expensive console hasn’t been worth it. This is largely due to PSSR being disappointing. The feature has not only failed to live up to the promises Sony initially made, but it’s also had issues. In some instances, certain games actually ran worse on the Pro model compared to the base PS5.

One of the larger examples of this was the release of Silent Hill 2 Remake in October 2024. The iconic horror game had stuttering issues and FPS drops at launch. Considering players paid a staggering $699 for the premium Sony console, that’s pretty ridiculous.

With PSSR 2.0 reportedly overhauling and fixing the feature, it could be the killer app that finally makes the PlayStation 5 Pro worth its price tag. Interestingly, a lot of this latest PSSR 2.0 leak lines up with what Moore’s Law Is Dead said back in December. Although, of course, we should always take any rumor with a grain of salt.