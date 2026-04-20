PS6 Will Have 3x The Performance of PS5 According to Leaker

A major leaker claims to have revealed the performance differences between PS6 and PlayStation 5. According to the insider, players can expect a significant boost in FPS on the next-gen console rumored to be launching in 2027.

PS6 Performance Leak Suggests Huge FPS Gains Over PS5

Screenshot: PlayStation

Even though the PS6 hasn’t been officially announced by Sony, there have been many leaks about and release date window. However, a new leak might have just revealed PlayStation 6’s performance potential over current PS5 consoles. If true, we will be getting a pretty significant boost in FPS on the next-gen Sony hardware.

Videos by VICE

This latest report comes from popular hardware leaker KeplerL2. In a recent post on the NeoGAF forum, the credible insider explained that PS6’s ray tracing could give players 3x the performance jump over PS5.

Screenshot: NeoGAF KeplerL2

“Using performance data from Assassin’s Creed Shadows across current platforms, the analysis estimates ray tracing frame time could drop from around 5ms on PS5 to ~1.35ms on PS6. In practice, this would increase frame rates from roughly 33 FPS to around 100 FPS (~3x improvement) rather than a full 10x jump.”

This is interesting, because Assassin’s Creed Shadows is one of the more demanding games to be released this gen. So if PS6 could theoretically hit as high as 100 FPS based on the next-gen console’s leaked specs, that’s pretty impressive. However, players should temper their expectations as there are some caveats to this.

PS6 Won’t Be 10x More Powerful Than PS5, Insider Says

Screenshot: PlayStation

Kepler made the post after leaked PS6 specs seemed to show that the next-gen console would have 10x the power of PS5. However, the tech expert explained that performance gains would likely be closer to 3x the jump over current consoles. “The reason is that ray tracing is only one part of the rendering workload.

“Even with massive RT gains, rasterization and compute tasks still make up a large portion of total frame time, limiting overall FPS scaling.” This is, of course, in ideal testing scenarios. Optimization and how a studio develops a project can play a factor in how a game performs on PS6. Still, this test gives us a good idea of what we can expect from PlayStation 6’s hardware.

PS6 vs PS5 Performance Comparison (Assassin’s Creed Shadows 1440p)

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Ray Tracing Task PS5 (1440p) PS5 Pro (1440p) Xbox Series X (1440p) PS6 (1440p) SS Tracing 0.54 ms 0.33 ms 0.43 ms 0.18 ms WS Tracing 1.38 ms 0.72 ms 1.31 ms 0.14 ms Lighting 1.17 ms 0.76 ms 1.02 ms 0.39 ms Denoising 1.91 ms 1.31 ms 1.54 ms 0.64 ms Total 5.00 ms 3.12 ms 4.30 ms 1.35 ms

Key takeaway: PS6 ray tracing performance is nearly 4x faster than PS5 based on total render time.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Again, it should be pointed out that the PS6 performance posted above is a rough estimate based on leaked AMD specs for the device. Console leaks are usually accurate, as parties have to sign manufacturing contracts years in advance and prepare for the actual production of parts.

So based on this latest leak, PlayStation 6 should be able to reach 3x the performance gains over PS5 depending on how the game is developed or optimized. Still, it’s best to keep expectations in check. Regardless, with how insane graphics of modern games already are, I would be more than happy with that kind of boost in FPS.