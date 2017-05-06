Pulse Orlando Site Will Become a New Memorial and Museum

The onePULSE Foundation announced plans on Thursday to build a memorial and museum on the Pulse nightclub property where 49 people were killed last year, reports the Orlando Sentinel.

Pulse nightclub owner and executive director and CEO of the onePULSE Foundation Barbara Poma made the announcement outside the club. Poma described the upcoming memorial as “iconic, meaningful, national,” to the media.

“Today, I’m able to share with you what I believe is news that will help in our mission of healing,” said Poma. “It isn’t easy for me to stand on this site. What began as a place for fun and joy is now sacred ground.”

The design of the memorial is still in its initial stages and would begin with input from victims, families and first responders. A board of trustees, including Walt Disney World president George Kalogridis; Jason Felts, CEO of film company Virgin Produced; and singer Lance Bass, will lead the memorial efforts.

A new website for the memorial recently launched with more information about the foundation’s vision, advisory board, and task force.

Learn more about the upcoming memorial here. In March, Florida businessman Barry Miller announced a new scholarship fund honoring the victims of Pulse Orlando.