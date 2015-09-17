Quebec’s Forbidden Spirits

Simon Coutu and Ogden Ridjanovic go on an all-day bender in regional Quebec to find out why it’s so difficult to purchase locally crafted spirits.

Other than the few proposed bills currently gathering dust on the shelf, no real effort is being made to amend the 100-year-old law and allow micro-distilleries to sell their products on site. And it’s not so easy for these artisans to put pressure on the government.

Simon and Ogden meet with distillers, taste their products, and try to get a sense of what Quebec would have to offer should legislation change: a ton of great whiskey, gin, and even absinthe.