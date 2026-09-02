Is Xbox Live Down Right Now? Players Report Massive Server Outage

Thousands of players have reported that Xbox Live is down on September 2. Here is everything you need to know about the current Xbox server status and whether Microsoft has acknowledged the outage.

Xbox Live outage explained

Screenshot: Microsoft

At the time of writing, many players are reporting that Xbox Live is down. So, if you are unable to sign in or launch your games, you are not alone! The outage appears to be affecting Xbox players across console, PC, and mobile.

Videos by VICE

According to user reports, players are encountering errors when attempting to sign in, access their game libraries, or launch games. Some users have also reported problems connecting to online multiplayer services.

Microsoft has since confirmed that Xbox Live is experiencing issues. In a post on X, Xbox Support stated: “We are aware that some users are encountering errors when attempting to sign in, see your game library, or launch games. Our engineers are actively working to resolve this.” Here is the current Xbox Live status:

Screenshot: Xbox

Xbox Live Server Status For September 2

Xbox account sign-in: Experiencing issues

Experiencing issues Creating Xbox profiles: Experiencing issues

Experiencing issues Accessing game libraries: Experiencing issues

Experiencing issues Launching games: Experiencing issues

Experiencing issues Online multiplayer: Some players are reporting issues

Some players are reporting issues Xbox Store: Some players are reporting issues

Microsoft confirms players cant sign into xbox live

Screenshot: Xbox Support

While Microsoft initially had not acknowledged the widespread outage, Xbox Support eventually confirmed that engineers are investigating the connection problems. In a follow-up statement, Microsoft thanked players for their patience and said its engineers were still attempting to identify a fix.

The company has not revealed what caused the Xbox Live outage or when services will be fully restored.So yes, Xbox Live is currently down for many players around the world. We will continue to update this article as Microsoft provides more information.

What to Do If Xbox Live Is Down

If you are currently unable to connect to Xbox Live, there unfortunately isn’t much you can do except wait. Since Microsoft has confirmed that engineers are investigating the outage, the connection issues are likely on Xbox’s end.

In the meantime, you can try restarting your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or PC and then signing back into your Microsoft account. You can also check the official Xbox Status page for the latest service updates.

However, you should avoid deleting games, resetting your console, or making major account changes, as these steps will not fix a server-side outage. We will update this article once Xbox Live services have been restored or Microsoft provides another statement.