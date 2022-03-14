Quick Kimchi Pancake Recipe

Makes 2 pancakes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
INGREDIENTS
Videos by VICE
4 ounces|115 grams pork belly, cut into lardons (optional)
8 ounces|225 grams fermented kimchi, roughly chopped
¾ cup|115 grams all-purpose flour
6 tablespoons|45 grams rice flour
1 ½ teaspoons light brown sugar
1 large egg
1 scallion, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
5 tablespoons vegetable oil
DIRECTIONS
- Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add the pork and cook until cooked through, about 2 minutes. Drain and cool slightly.
- Meanwhile in a large bowl, mix together the kimchi, flours, sugar, egg, and scallion with ¾ cup|175 ml water. Add the pork belly and mix. You can have some clumps, but it should be a slightly loose pancake batter.
- Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium. Add half of the batter and swirl the pan to have it coat evenly into a nice circle. Cook, flipping once, until golden on each side, about 4 minutes, then transfer to a cutting board. Repeat with the remaining batter, then cut into wedges to serve.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.