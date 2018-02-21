Quick Spaghetti Carbonara Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 ounces|85 grams diced lardo
3 ounces|85 grams diced pancetta
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
⅓ cup fresh breadcrumbs
⅓ cup grated parmesan cheese
10 large egg yolks
2-3 garlic cloves, minced
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 pound|454 grams dried spaghetti
Directions
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the lardo and pancetta and cook until crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the lardo and pancetta to a paper towel-lined plate to cool.
- Wipe the skillet clean and add the butter. Allow it to foam, then add the breadcrumbs. Stir until crisp and golden, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, cool slightly, then stir in half of the cheese.
- In a large bowl, beat the egg yolks with the remaining parmesan, garlic, and black pepper.
- Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil and add the spaghetti. Cook until al dente, about 9 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup|237 ml of the cooking liquid. Add the about half of the pasta water to the eggs. Add the pasta, toss well, and adjust the consistency with more of the hot pasta water until the sauce is silky and smooth. Stir in the reserved lardo and pancetta and transfer to a serving platter. Finish with the crisp breadcrumbs.
