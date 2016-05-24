Watch Radiohead Play “Creep” Live for the First Time in Seven Years

Most huge bands have at least one song that everyone loves, but they fucking hate. Nirvana’s was “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (which Krist Novoselic called “ridiculous”); Oasis’ was “Wonderwall” (which Liam Gallagher said made him gag); Led Zeppelin’s was “Stairway to Heaven” (which Robert Plant has called “a bloody wedding song”); and Radiohead’s has always been “Creep,” which they have spent the last two decades referring to as “crap,” and refusing to play live at shows.

The thing is, “Creep” is an objectively amazing song. I don’t care how basic that makes me sound, because you cannot deny that you have spent at least one time in your life wailing the lyrics loudly to yourself in your bedroom. And if you haven’t, then you should try it—it’s very cathartic. Anyway, last night at a show in Paris, the band decided to put their apathy aside momentarily and perform “Creep” for the first time since 2009. “This is for the funny guy shouting for ‘Creep’ at the back, if only to shock you,” Thom York told the crowd, before launching into that miserable, miserable bass line.

Videos by VICE

Watch below: