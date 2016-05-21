Watch Footage of Radiohead’s First Live Show in its Entirety

Radiohead’s A Moon Shaped Pool did an easy job getting everybody back on the train of wanting to hear everything they’ve got coming. It’s not hard to see why, given how the record pretty much reinvented the band from their previous music. Logically, the next step is to see how this music exists in a live space and now we have the first footage of it. Last night, the band played a show in Amsterdam’s Heineken Music Hall, their first since 2002. A series of songs from the new record were played as well as songs that haven’t been heard in over seven years live like “My Iron Lung.” It’s more proof that their upcoming live show will be unmissable.