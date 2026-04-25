Rare Nintendo Game Has Been Restored After 50+ Years

After a chance find on an eBay auction, one skilled collector has managed to fully reassemble an ultra-rare 1970s Nintendo product.

The Wild Gunman ’74 Resurrection

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Callan Brown didn’t set out to fully rebuild this super rare Nintendo arcade machine from 1974 when he purchased some rare reels on eBay, but that is exactly what he ended up doing. Brown, an arcade collector and gaming enthusiast from Canada, recently documented the whole story of how his Wild Gunman ’74 cabinet came into being.

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Brown’s journey to restore Wild Gunman ’74 began when he purchased some film reels with authentic Nintendo verification labels on them. Gamespot spoke to Brown about that initial auction and if he might have any leads on where the reels originally came from.

“The original auction said it was from a long-retired operator’s warehouse in Saskatchewan, Canada… Both the auction and user are gone from eBay, so I wish I had asked more questions earlier on! I have received several comments on different forums about places people played this game in their youth, so I’ve started recording those to make a map.”

Despite that mystery, Brown went forward with attempting to use the reels he’d purchased and some facts about the game he learned from studying all the film and documents he could find about it to fully recreate the shooting simulator experience.

Brown used a combination of 3D printing, CAD, and circuit board design skills to assemble the cabinet and get it up and running. He also used Unity to reprogram the project. Brown explained the creation process in the video and in his discussion with Gamespot:

“I really, truly was just going to build the scale model that I used for the fakeout in my video… I started modeling the cabinet from the available pictures and dimensions in July 2025, and began to realize there was nothing preventing me from just creating the whole cabinet.”

There’s no denying that this was a really impressive feat that required a ton of skill, passion, and dedication.

Fans of classic games have been enjoying a lot of cool wins from the bygone era of gaming like this lately. Just last week the community found out that the rumored Neogeo AES is coming this fall and will support the original cartridges. Retro gaming fans can check back in the near future for new rare finds and news.

At this time, there is no way for the average gamer to access and play the Wild Gunman ’74 cabinet.