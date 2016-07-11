RBMA Radio Relaunches as a 24-Hour Service

Red Bull Music Academy‘s RBMA Radio has re-launched as a 24-hour service, featuring over 40 new shows, programming from six continents, and updated apps for Android and iOS. Among the new shows on the platform are regular slots from English artist Kindness (pictured above), footwork collective Teklife, Stones Throw affiliate DâM-FunK, NYC label Mixpak, and rapper Earl Sweatshirt.

The new schedule also features a number of themed shows, such as the low end-focused “United States of Bass”, “Music in Film” for cinephiles, and “Counter Intelligence”, exploring the legacies of influential record stores around the world. There will be shows specifically dedicated to music coming from Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and NYC.

RBMA Radio will also broadcast shows from respected music journalists such as hip-hop critic Andrew Noz and New York Times Magazine contributor Sam Hockley-Smith, as well as livestreams from Red Bull Music Academy stages at festivals such as Mutek in Montreal, Sonar in Reykjavik and Barcelona, and Movement in Detroit.

Lately RBMA Radio has been doing pop-up stations around the country, with recent stops in NYC and Detroit, a current tenure in Los Angeles, and an upcoming engagement in Atlanta.

More shows will be announced over the coming weeks and months; meanwhile, you can see the full schedule on the station’s website.

During his RBMA interview, we learned which famous Kanye West song Madlib produced on an iPad, and exactly how much unreleased music he and MF Doom have made together. This fall, RBMA will host its first music festival in Paris, featuring sets from Lotic, Powell, and Matias Aguayo.

