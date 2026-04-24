Remedy’s Control Getting an Unexpected Re-Release 7 Years After Launch

Remedy is still bringing its highly successful action game Control to even more platforms years after its initial 2019 release.

Control is now on iphone and ipad

screenshot: remedy entertainment

One of the most highly praised games to release in the final year of the 2010s, Control was a bold new IP from Finnish game studio Remedy Entertainment that went on to become a frontrunner for Game of the Year in 2019, ultimately losing out to FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice at the Game Awards. In the years since, Remedy has confirmed that Control is set in the same universe as beloved horror classic Alan Wake, and has released native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S versions of the game. It was most recently brought to Mac last year.

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Over the past few years, more AAA games have been made available for mobile gamers. Capcom has been perhaps the biggest proponent of mobile ports, as it released native versions of Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and its Resident Evil 2, RE3, and RE4 remakes on iOS. Ubisoft ported its smaller-scaled Assassin’s Creed Mirage to iOS in 2024, and, maybe even most impressive is the fact that Kojima’s Death Stranding is available to play on iPhones and iPads as well.

Control only costs $5 on the App Store

CONTROL Ultimate Edition is now on iPhone and iPad!



We built it specifically for mobile:

🕹️ Touch controls

👾 Reworked interface and gameplay systems

💥Great on smaller screens, while retaining the intensity and unpredictability of the original



Get it on the App Store now as… pic.twitter.com/2bGDvb12xt — CONTROL Resonant 🔻Wishlist Now! (@ControlRemedy) April 22, 2026

Now, Remedy Entertainment is looking to make a splash on mobile too, as it’s announced that Control is now available on iOS devices. It’s the Ultimate Edition of the game, meaning the Foundation and AWE expansions are included, all for just $5 on the App Store.

While this is great news for gamers who like to play on the go with their iPhones and iPads, fans of one particular platform aren’t as enthused. Control is currently available to play on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, but only via cloud streaming. Remedy fans on the platform have been hoping for a fully native version of the game for some time, but it looks like that day has yet to come. Perhaps a native version of Control will still make it to Switch 2 one day, seeing that the game is now able to run on iPhones and iPads.

Will Alan Wake follow control to mobile?

screenshot: remedy entertainment

Control may not be Remedy’s first AAA game to come to mobile, as the original Max Payne was ported in 2012, but it’s the studio’s first modern title to make the leap. It would be interesting to see whether Remedy has plans to bring the Alan Wake duology to mobile gamers, too, especially considering both games have a slower pace of gameplay than Control‘s more hectic combat, likely making them slightly less taxing to run. Alan Wake 2 specifically was a smash hit when it came out in 2023, and it would be a big deal to see it come to iOS devices.

Currently, Remedy fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the 2026 release of Control‘s highly anticipated sequel, Control Resonant. The sequel puts players in control of Jesse Faden’s brother Dylan, and offers more of a melee action experience than the first game, which was centered around third-person shooting. Whether Control Resonant follows the original game to mobile devices years down the line will remain to be seen, but as of right now, gamers on PC and consoles are excited to get their hands on the game at some point later this year. In the meantime, gamers who want to catch up on Control have yet another option to do so before the sequel hits.

Control is available on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and iOS.