Retro Adventure Game Announced 4 Years Ago Finally Has a Release Date (and It’s Soon)

After being delayed out of 2025, one high profile retro indie game finally has a new release date, and it’ll be in gamers’ hands very soon.

mina the hollower Releases on May 29

screenshot: Yacht Club Games

First announced four years ago, Mina the Hollower is the first new IP since developer Yacht Club Games’ very first title, the 2014 breakout hit Shovel Knight. Since its debut, Yacht Club Games has become one of the premier studios in the indie scene, and it’s been cranking out all different flavors of Shovel Knight games ever since. Mina the Hollower, though, is a substantial pivot from the Shovel Knight series, as it’s an isometric adventure game that hearkens back to the Game Boy Color titles of old.

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Yacht Club Games was originally planning on dropping Mina the Hollower on Halloween last year, but decided to delay it indefinitely just a few weeks ahead of release. In the post on X, the studio mentioned how it was “just not quite there yet.” The indefinite delay concerned fans, as games that get pushed back so close to release typically only see a relatively short delay. Mina the Hollower‘s delay, however, spanned six months.

Mina the hollower will cost $20

TRUE FINAL RELEASE DATE!! 🐭🙌

Mina the Hollower launches May 29 for only $19.99!

Prepare yourself for one of the greatest top-down adventures ever to be delivered directly to your soul for less than 20 bucks.

Mark your calendars. Tell your friends. Wishlist now – links below!🧵 pic.twitter.com/exCI1cFwSg — Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) May 6, 2026

After a half-year wait, Yacht Club took to its X account to announce that Mina the Hollower is finally releasing later this month, on May 29. The studio jokingly boasted that it’s “one of the greatest top-down adventures ever to be delivered.” Yacht Club also confirmed the game’s $19.99 price tag.

It’s interesting to see more and more high profile indie games going for the $20 price point lately, as such games would typically cost a bit more. Last year’s megahit Hollow Knight: Silksong launched at that price, as did more recent games like Replaced and Mixtape. While not quite an indie game, Double Fine’s multiplayer pottery brawler Kiln was also launched at $20. It seems that, at least in the cases of Silksong and Replaced, the $20 price point could be viewed as a sort of consolation for the years of delays and radio silence. While Mina the Hollower hadn’t been delayed nearly to that degree, perhaps it’s Yacht Club Games’ way of making up for the game’s six-month push.

There are a lot of high expectations for Mina the Hollower, as it’s a dream game for many gamers who are nostalgic about the Game Boy Color era. Whether it achieves the same level of success as Shovel Knight will remain to be seen, but seeing as it’s perhaps the most well-known retro style game coming out this year, it’ll surely get tons of attention when it drops in a few weeks.

Mina the Hollower is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and Linux on May 29.