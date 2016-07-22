Rib Eye with Nam Jim Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the nam jim:

6 whole white peppercorns

3 garlic cloves

1 (3-inch) piece ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

¾ bunch cilantro roots

½ cup soybean paste, preferably Pantai



for serving:

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 (23-ounce|650-gram) rib eye steak

kosher salt, to taste



Directions

Make the nam jim: Add the peppercorns, garlic, ginger, and ⅓ of the cilantro roots to a mortar and pestle and crush until a paste forms. Alternatively, place the ingredients in a food processor. Add the soybeans and crush a bit more, then stir in the remaining cilantro roots. To serve, heat the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Season the steak with salt and cook, flipping once, until cooked to desired doneness. Transfer to a cutting board and rest for 10 minutes before carving. Transfer to a serving platter and serve with the nam jim.

From Dirty Work: The Juiciest Rib-Eye Is Packed with the Best Flavors from Southeast Asia

