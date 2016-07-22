Rib Eye with Nam Jim Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
for the nam jim:
6 whole white peppercorns
3 garlic cloves
1 (3-inch) piece ginger, peeled and roughly chopped
¾ bunch cilantro roots
½ cup soybean paste, preferably Pantai
for serving:
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 (23-ounce|650-gram) rib eye steak
kosher salt, to taste
Directions
- Make the nam jim: Add the peppercorns, garlic, ginger, and ⅓ of the cilantro roots to a mortar and pestle and crush until a paste forms. Alternatively, place the ingredients in a food processor. Add the soybeans and crush a bit more, then stir in the remaining cilantro roots.
- To serve, heat the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Season the steak with salt and cook, flipping once, until cooked to desired doneness. Transfer to a cutting board and rest for 10 minutes before carving. Transfer to a serving platter and serve with the nam jim.
From Dirty Work: The Juiciest Rib-Eye Is Packed with the Best Flavors from Southeast Asia
