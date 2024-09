Photo by Jess Lehrman​

Rick Ross has been up to a lot of remixes lately. The most notable of late has been him hopping on Adele’s recent return single “Hello.” I mean really who hasn’t wanted the “Maybach Music” voice over to kick in during an Adele song? The song plays out pretty close to the original, until Ross comes in. He fits the mood of the overall track, delivering a pretty heavy verse. It’s uh, questionable. But we’ll leave that judgement to you.