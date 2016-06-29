King Reign of Toronto Rap Group BrassMunk Has Passed Away



Photo via Twitter

UPDATE (12:10 PM): You can read an official statement on King Reign’s Facebook page here.

In unfortunate news, Kunle Thomas, better known as King Reign of veteran Toronto rap group BrassMunk, has died. According to Exclaim, he passed away yesterday after having fallen into a coma following a heart attack last week. He was 40.

BrassMunk was formed in 1997 by Reign, S-Roc, Clip, and DJ Agile. The group had hits with songs such as “Big” and “Oh Supaman” and were nominated for Juno awards in 2004 and 2007. Reign then went on to pursue solo work such as his Reign Music EP and Sincere, collaborating with artists like Saukrates, Boi-1da, Pharoahe Monch, and a then-rising Drake. Earlier this year, he contributed to the Black Lives Matter mixtape ‘Black City’ and was featured on k-os’ Views from the Stix tape. He also had a role in Private Eyes.

Donations to support Reign’s memorial service and family can be made on his GoFundMe.

This is a developing story. We’ll update as more info comes in.

RIP King Reign. Fuck man … Im literally tearing up. That was my OG. — RICH KIDD | R-WAY (@richkiddbeats) June 29, 2016