Rise Against Announce 10th Album ‘Ricochet’ and Drop New Single

Rise Against have officially announced a brand new album, Ricochet, accompanying the release of the project’s third single, “I Want It All.”

The new album marks the band’s 10th record overall, coming four years after 2021’s Nowhere Generation, and will be released on Aug. 15th, via Loma Vista Recordings. “I Want It All” is a straightforward guitar-driven garage-rock tune with big punk rock energy. Check it out below.

“Ricochet is about our collective inter-connectedness,” Rise Against frontman im McIlrath said of the new album, per a press release. “We started with the title track and that being about how we’re all — whether we like it or not — stuck in the same room, so to speak. Everything you do is going to affect somebody; everything you throw will affect the next person.”

“We’re connected to other countries, other economies; we’re connected to undocumented immigrants,” McIlrath added. “We’re connected to every decision our leaders make. It’s all one big ricochet effect. That idea is the backbone of this album.”

Ricochet Tracklist

Nod I Want It All Ricochet Damage Is Done Us Against The World Black Crown Sink Like A Stone Forty Days State Of Emergency Gold Long Gone Soldier Prizefighter

In addition to the new album, Rise Against has been on the road quite a bit this year, and they still have numerous concert dates on the horizon, all of which you can check out below, and click here to get tickets.

Jun 4 – Hannover, DE – Glide Parkbühne

Jun 6 – Nürnberg, DE – Rock Im Park 2025

Jun 7 – Nürburgring, DE – Rock Am Ring 2025

Jun 9 – Leipzig, DE – Haus Auensee

Jun 10 – Münster, DE – Halle Münsterland

Jun 12 – Nickelsdorf, AT – Nova Rock Festival

Jun 13 – Derby, UK – Download Festival 2025

Jun 15 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

Jun 16 – Stockholm, SE – Annexet

Jun 18 – Göteborg, SE – Gothenburg Film Studios

Jun 20 – Schnee, DE – Hurricane Festival 2025

Jun 21 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE – Southside Festival 2025

Jun 28 – Oro Station, ON – All Your Friends Fest 2025

Jul 26-27 – Long Beach, CA – Warped Tour Long Beach 2025

Jul 31 – Québec, QC – Festivent 2025

Sep 10 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Sep 11 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater*

Sep 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater*

Sep 14 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center*

Sep 16 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Sep 17 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome*

Sep 19 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center*

Sep 20 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater*

Sep 23 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion*

Sep 24 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park*

Sep 26 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Sep 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheater*

Sep 28 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Sep 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Oct 1 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater*

Oct 3 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Oct 4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Oct 5 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

*Rise of The Roach Tour