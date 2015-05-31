Risotto Milanese Recipe

Ingredients



2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, cut in small pieces

2 cups of Arborio rice (Note: This type of rice is typically used, but I prefer long grain rice)

1 teaspoon saffron, or more if you want a deeper color

½ cup|118 ml of white wine (optional)

at least three large pieces of dried porcini mushrooms, soaked in 1 cup|237 ml of hot water until soft

6 cups|1 liter 420 ml of hot chicken broth (you may need more, so have a little extra ready)

parmesan cheese, grated

Directions

Chef’s tip: There are different ways to make this; however, this is how my mother and grandmother prepared it, so naturally it’s the way I make it. The amount of rice is dependent on how many people you are serving. Remember, one cup of raw rice will equal two cups cooked. For those of you who do not care for the saffron, be sure that the broth is strong enough to give the risotto a flavorful taste. In lieu of the saffron, if you happen to have a jar of chicken, beef, or vegetable concentrate, add that to the broth so that it will give your risotto the desired flavor.

Melt the butter and olive oil in a large saucepan over medium. Add the chopped onion, stirring only until it is transparent. Add the rice, stirring until it is light in color; then add the saffron. While still stirring, pour in the white wine and cook until it has evaporated. Add the mushrooms (including soaking water), always stirring. Ladle in in the hot chicken broth incrementally, until absorbed by the rice. As each ladle full of broth is absorbed add another ladle. Continue stirring until the rice is tender and does not stick together. Remove the porcini mushrooms and pour the cooked rice onto a large oval platter and sprinkle well with the grated Parmesan cheese.

