Rob Ford Veggie Double Down Sandwich Recipe

“Despite its veggie status, the deep-fried eggplant double down tastes like it’s much heftier than a couple of vegetables on some bread.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

1 medium sized eggplant

¾ cup quinoa

1 (8 ounce|227 gram) ball buffalo mozzarella

2 handfuls arugula (rocket)

tomato sauce or BBQ sauce

Directions

Start by cutting your eggplant into ½ inch slices. Coat the eggplant slices in quinoa and set aside. Begin heating about ¾-inch to 1-inch of oil in the frying pan. Raise the heat to medium high. When the oil is hot enough, carefully fry each of the quinoa covered slices, turning once, until they are golden brown. Remove and set the fried slices aside. While the eggplant cools, cut the mozzarella into ¼-inch slices. When the slices are cool enough but still warm, assemble the remaining ingredients between two slices of eggplant and enjoy.

From The Rob Ford Bender Guide to Toronto’s Best Sandwiches

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.