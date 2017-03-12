Watch Robyn Join The xx Onstage for a Performance of “With Every Heartbeat”

Despite the many years since her last full-length album, Robyn has kept busy with a series of collaborations with producers and artists such as Röyksopp and Mr. Tophat.

Most recent, the singer made a surprise appearance in London and joined The xx onstage as part of their Night + Day week-long residency at London’s 02 Brixton Academy. As a special treat, the Swedish pop star performed her hit 2005 single, “With Every Heartbeat” with the band.

Based on the videos posted on social media, many in the audience also joined Robyn in singing along to the tune.

“We love Robyn!” the band later wrote in an Instagram photo featuring the singer.

Watch clips from their onstage performance below.