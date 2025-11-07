Rockstar Tries to Ease GTA 6 Delay Pain by Adding GTA 5 to PS Plus for Free

Following the disappointing delay of GTA 6, Rockstar Games is bringing back Grand Theft Auto V to PlayStation Plus. According to reports, GTA 5 will soon be available for a lengthy period on PS Plus Extra and Premium.

GTA 5 Coming to PS Plus for 6 Months

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

According to a new leak from billbil-kun, GTA 5 will be announced later today for PS Plus Premium. The groundbreaking open-world title is reportedly going to be added to PS5’s gaming catalog for a limited time.

If true, PS Plus subscribers will be able to access the game for free for up to six months. “As always, its availability will be limited in time, probably six months, like previous appearances of Rockstar games on the service.”

This isn’t the first time GTA V has made an appearance on PS Plus. It was actually added to the PS5 subscription service back in December 2023 and November 2024. So at this point, it’s pretty much become an annual thing for PlayStation every Fall. As billbil-kun points out, though, it’s likely that GTA 5 will stay on PS Plus for around six months if previous instances are anything to go by.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, PlayStation

Some players reacted to the leak with disappointment. Following the unexpected GTA 6 delay that was revealed on November 6, fans of the franchise were hoping for a bigger announcement from Rockstar. For example, some were hoping for the Red Dead Redemption 2 PS5 update that unlocks 4K and 60 FPS. However, it appears that players will have to settle for free GTA 5 for the next six months to soften the blow of GTA 6’s almost year-long delay.

GTA 5 Remains One of the Most Popular Games in 2025

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Although GTA V is almost 12 years old now, the 2013 title is still one of the most popular games in 2025. According to Steam Charts, Grand Theft Auto 5 has had a staggering 83,121 peak players in the last 24 hours alone. Even at the time of this article, GTA 5 actually has 67,174 active players in the game. To say this is impressive is an understatement.

While GTA 5 doesn’t really ease the pain of GTA 6 getting delayed into late 2026, it’s better than nothing. Although I still contend we should have gotten a Red Dead Redemption 2 PS5 Pro patch instead.

Speaking of Grand Theft Auto 5’s popularity, it’s actually become the second-highest-selling video game of all time. As of this year, the game has reportedly sold 220 million units.

Screenshot: SteamDB

That number is likely even higher, given the last update on its sales was back in May 2025. That puts GTA 5 just behind Minecraft as the most popular game of all time as well. So again, while this isn’t GTA 6, at least Rockstar Games is giving us the second-best thing for free for the next six months. Maybe now is the perfect time to finally jump into GTA V RP servers and live out your dream as a Burger Shot employee.