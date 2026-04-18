Sabrina Carpenter Shocks Fans With Madonna Guest Appearance at Coachella

Typically, all the big surprises for Coachella are brought out for the first weekend. That’s when people can watch from their couches and enjoy it the same way as the attendees. However, Sabrina Carpenter saved a special treat for the fans that showed up for her second night at the massive festival.

During the second weekend, Carpenter performed Juno, asking the crowd, “Have you ever tried this one?” Then, the music and lights faded out, and Madonna emerged to perform “Vogue” with the “Manchild” singer. Afterwards, the iconic pop star thanked the Coachella headliner for inviting her. Then, she explained how this was a full-circle moment for her.

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“I have a few things I wanna get off my chest. 20 years ago today, I performed at Coachella. I was in the dance tent, and it was the first time I performed, ‘Confessions On The Dance Floor Part One’ in America,” Madonna told the crowd alongside Sabrina Carpenter. “And that was such a thrill for me. So you can imagine what a thrill it is for me to be back 20 years later in the same boots, the same corset, the jacket I had on earlier, the same Gucci jacket. So, it’s like a full circle moment, very meaningful for me.”

Sabrina Carpenter Brings Out Madonna for Second Headlining Coachella Set

Then, Madonna used astrology to transition into “Get Together”. “So in all circumstances for the rest of the month, let’s try to get along, okay?” she continued. “And to that point, the great thing about music is that it brings people together, am I right? It’s the one place that people have to put their differences aside, put their s**t down, and just everybody have a good time together, right?” Then, she concluded her part of the performance by singing another duet with Sabrina Carpenter with “Like A Prayer”.

Carpenter brought out a lot of heavy hitters during her first night headlining Coachella as well. Although none of them actually performed with her, actors Will Ferrell, Susan Sarandon, and Sam Elliott contributed to the set. Elliott played a police officer who helped usher in the intro for Sabrina Carpenter. Then, Susan Sarandon played an older version of the pop star during a lengthy monologue.

Lastly, Will Ferrell came out as a disgruntled electrician trying to “fix” technical issues while Carpenter got ready for the next section of her performance. The funniest part was when the comedic actor attempted to light a cigarette that wouldn’t light due to the insane wind at the festival. “Smoking is bad for your health anyway,” he shrugged.