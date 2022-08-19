‘I Danced, Sang and Partied’: Finland’s Prime Minister Says Chill Out

Private footage of Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin partying with friends was leaked this week and everyone is freaking out.

Marin, who at 36 is the world’s youngest head of government apart from Chile’s President Gabriel Boric and Montenegro’s Prime Minister Dritan Abazović, has faced a political backlash in Finland over the video, and even calls to take a drugs test.

Videos by VICE

Aivan jo pelkästään julkisuudessa käytävän keskustelun takia olisi viisautta, mikäli pääministeri @MarinSanna kävisi omaehtoisesti huumeseulassa, jonka tulokset julkistettaisiin riippumattoman tahon toimesta.



Kansalla on myös lupa odottaa tällaista pääministeriltään. #jauhojengi — Mikko Kärnä 🇫🇮🇺🇦 (@KarnaMikko) August 18, 2022

Speaking to Finland’s public broadcaster YLE, Marin denied taking drugs and said that while she was disappointed the video had been leaked, she hadn’t done anything wrong.

“Personally, I did not take drugs, nor did I consume anything other than alcohol. I danced, sang, and partied – perfectly legal things,” she said.

“I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age.”

Marin, who has been Finland’s Prime Minister since 2019, added: “I am going to be exactly the same person as I have been until now and I hope that it will be accepted.”