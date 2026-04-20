Saros Campaign Length Leaked as Trophy List Reveals Bigger Game Than Returnal

A new leak has just revealed the length of Saros on PS5. According to a leaked trophy list that surfaced online, it appears that the Housemarque action roguelike will be longer than their previous PlayStation exclusive, Returnal. Here is what you need to know about Saros‘ pre-load and release date.

How Long to Beat Saros? Campaign Length Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: PlayStation

We currently don’t have an exact time it will take to beat Saros. However, the game’s trophy list reportedly , which gives us some pretty major hints about its overall potential length.

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The biggest reveal in the leak is that Saros will have eight bosses, which is a big step up from Returnal’s smaller campaign. Here is a quick breakdown of the key campaign differences between Saros and Returnal:

Saros Biomes: 8 Boss Fights: 8

Returnal Biomes: 5 Boss Fights: 6



Screenshot: PlayStation

Saros could take up to 30 hours to complete its main story if the leaked trophy list is accurate. It might even be longer. According to HowLongToBeat, Returnal takes roughly 28 hours to complete, and around 60 hours for completionists.

So if Saros has two extra biomes and three more boss fights, then we can assume that the game will either be a similar length or a little bit longer. But this is again just an estimate. We should also take the leaked trophy list with a grain of salt. While many believe it to be legitimate, nothing is confirmed until the game actually launches.

Screenshot: PlayStation

It wasn’t just the trophy list that reportedly leaked early. According to multiple outlets, the Saros game file size is 83.440 GB on PS5 consoles. Preload dates were also confirmed, although the way the game is being rolled out is a bit strange.

For example, if you pre-order the Deluxe Edition, you can preload Saros two days earlier. This is because the Deluxe version gives you early access to the game for 48 hours. However, to make this easier to understand, we’ll break it down here:

Saros (Standard Edition) Pre-Load Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

(Standard Edition) Saros (Deluxe Edition) Pre-Load Date: Tuesday, April, 21, 2026

(Deluxe Edition)

Screenshot: PlayStation

Saros will have a release date of April 27 and April 29, 2026. As I mentioned above, the game is launching in two different editions, so it will also have multiple release dates. I know, confusing, right? Then, when you add time zones into the mix, this can get a bit messy.

Don’t worry, though, we’ve got you covered! Below we’ve posted a table that makes it easy to see when Saros goes live in every major region:

Saros Release Time (Standard vs Deluxe Edition)

Screenshot: PlayStation

Region Deluxe Edition Date Standard Edition Date North America (PT) 9:00 PM April 27 9:00 PM April 29 North America (ET) 12:00 AM April 28 12:00 AM April 30 Canada (ET) 12:00 AM April 28 12:00 AM April 30 United Kingdom (GMT) 5:00 AM April 28 5:00 AM April 30 Europe (CET) 6:00 AM April 28 6:00 AM April 30 Japan (JST) 1:00 PM April 28 1:00 PM April 30 Brazil (BRT) 2:00 AM April 28 2:00 AM April 30 Australia (AEDT) 4:00 PM April 28 4:00 PM April 30 New Zealand (NZDT) 6:00 PM April 28 6:00 PM April 30

The big elephant in the room is the Saros Deluxe Edition, which costs $79. Yes, if you want to preload and play the Housemarque rogue-like as soon as possible, then you will need to pay for the more expensive version of the game. If you are a fan of cosmetics, then it might also be worth paying the extra $10.

In the Deluxe Edition, you will get special armor that is themed around God of War and Ghost of Yotei. Plus, you get access to the game two days early on April 27. But then again, $80 is nothing to sneeze at either. Regardless, Saros launches on PS5 soon and appears to be bigger than Returnal.