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Saros Campaign Length Leaked as Trophy List Reveals Bigger Game Than Returnal

The Saros campaign length has reportedly been leaked after a trophy list for the Housemarque game surfaced early online.

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A new leak has just revealed the length of Saros on PS5. According to a leaked trophy list that surfaced online, it appears that the Housemarque action roguelike will be longer than their previous PlayStation exclusive, Returnal. Here is what you need to know about Saros‘ pre-load and release date.

How Long to Beat Saros? Campaign Length Reportedly Leaked

Saros Gameplay Trailer
Screenshot: PlayStation

We currently don’t have an exact time it will take to beat Saros. However, the game’s trophy list reportedly leaked early online, which gives us some pretty major hints about its overall potential length.

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The biggest reveal in the leak is that Saros will have eight bosses, which is a big step up from Returnal’s smaller campaign. Here is a quick breakdown of the key campaign differences between Saros and Returnal:

  • Saros
    • Biomes: 8
    • Boss Fights: 8
  • Returnal
    • Biomes: 5
    • Boss Fights: 6
Returnal Artwork
Screenshot: PlayStation

Saros could take up to 30 hours to complete its main story if the leaked trophy list is accurate. It might even be longer. According to HowLongToBeat, Returnal takes roughly 28 hours to complete, and around 60 hours for completionists.

So if Saros has two extra biomes and three more boss fights, then we can assume that the game will either be a similar length or a little bit longer. But this is again just an estimate. We should also take the leaked trophy list with a grain of salt. While many believe it to be legitimate, nothing is confirmed until the game actually launches.

Saros File Size and Preload Date Leaked for PS5

Saros Boss Fight
Screenshot: PlayStation

It wasn’t just the trophy list that reportedly leaked early. According to multiple outlets, the Saros game file size is 83.440 GB on PS5 consoles. Preload dates were also confirmed, although the way the game is being rolled out is a bit strange.

For example, if you pre-order the Deluxe Edition, you can preload Saros two days earlier. This is because the Deluxe version gives you early access to the game for 48 hours. However, to make this easier to understand, we’ll break it down here:

  • Saros (Standard Edition)
    • Pre-Load Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026
  • Saros (Deluxe Edition)
    • Pre-Load Date: Tuesday, April, 21, 2026

Saros Release Date Explained

Saros Deluxe Edition
Screenshot: PlayStation

Saros will have a release date of April 27 and April 29, 2026. As I mentioned above, the game is launching in two different editions, so it will also have multiple release dates. I know, confusing, right? Then, when you add time zones into the mix, this can get a bit messy.

Don’t worry, though, we’ve got you covered! Below we’ve posted a table that makes it easy to see when Saros goes live in every major region:

Saros Release Time (Standard vs Deluxe Edition)

Housemarque Artwork
Screenshot: PlayStation
RegionDeluxe EditionDateStandard EditionDate
North America (PT)9:00 PMApril 279:00 PMApril 29
North America (ET)12:00 AMApril 2812:00 AMApril 30
Canada (ET)12:00 AMApril 2812:00 AMApril 30
United Kingdom (GMT)5:00 AMApril 285:00 AMApril 30
Europe (CET)6:00 AMApril 286:00 AMApril 30
Japan (JST)1:00 PMApril 281:00 PMApril 30
Brazil (BRT)2:00 AMApril 282:00 AMApril 30
Australia (AEDT)4:00 PMApril 284:00 PMApril 30
New Zealand (NZDT)6:00 PMApril 286:00 PMApril 30

The big elephant in the room is the Saros Deluxe Edition, which costs $79. Yes, if you want to preload and play the Housemarque rogue-like as soon as possible, then you will need to pay for the more expensive version of the game. If you are a fan of cosmetics, then it might also be worth paying the extra $10.

In the Deluxe Edition, you will get special armor that is themed around God of War and Ghost of Yotei. Plus, you get access to the game two days early on April 27. But then again, $80 is nothing to sneeze at either. Regardless, Saros launches on PS5 soon and appears to be bigger than Returnal.

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