Science Finds a Glowing Sea Turtle, We Find Our New Favorite Animal

Meet the hawksbill sea turtle, your new favorite animal. Divers in the Solomon Islands discovered that this amazing creature is the only known reptile to exhibit bioluminescence, the enchanting phenomenon of a creature transforming the ocean’s blue light into red, green, or orange light. It’s basically a swimming disco ball.

National Geographic explorer and marine biologist David Gruber made the discovery, shouting “We found a bioflourescent turtle!” in a video with the glee of a child who finding a treasure chest of candy. “The turtle was just hanging out with us, it was in love with the lights,” recounts a giddy Markus Reymann, TBA21-Academy director and Gruber’s diving buddy. “It was just hanging out with us, and it was glowing neon yellow.”

With the amazing footage you can check out below, Gruber and Reymann gave the human race the knowledge that glowing sea turtles exist. What did you do with your weekend?

Learn more about the critically endangered hawksbill sea turtle on the National Geographic website.

