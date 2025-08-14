Scumdog Toys: Gwar Action Figures Now Available to Pre-Order

If you ever felt like your toy collection was missing a line of Gwar toys, then that was a very specific wish that is, coincidentally, coming true.

It’s been announced that the Scumdogs of the Universe have teamed with Trick or Treat Studios for a series of officially licensed action figures, featuring five fully poseable figures, each armed with their signature weapons and instruments, and packaged in retro-style blister cards with artwork by Dug Nation. Check out the lineup below.

Pustulus Maximus – spear, dagger & guitar

– spear, dagger & guitar Beefcake the Mighty – sword & bass

– sword & bass Jizmak Da Gusha – war hammer & drumsticks

– war hammer & drumsticks Balsac the Jaws of Death – battle axe & guitar

– battle axe & guitar Blöthar the Berserker – sword & shield

It doesn’t stop there, however, as Bohabs can also acquire The Spew Tank: a plastic jar with a screw-top lid, filled with vile red “SPEW” slime, as well as a Cuttlefish of Cthulhu and a special surprise… each figure comes with parts to assemble a sixth figure, Gwar’s late founding frontman Oderus Urungus. Inside the Spew Tank, fans will find Oderus’ head and torso.

Each figure is sold separately, but the collection can be pre-ordered now through Gwar’s website, including a free Oderus figurine if you purchase it this way.

Gwar is going on Tour

In addition to the new figures, Gwar is also about to head out on the North American Return of Gor Gor Tour this fall. Tickets are on sale now, and check out the full run of concert dates below:

Oct. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

Oct. 20 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Oct. 23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Oct. 24 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

Oct. 25 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

Oct. 26 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom

Oct. 27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Oct. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Oct. 30 – Penticton, BC @ Penticton Trade & Convention Centre

Oct. 31 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

Nov. 01 – Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park @ Ice District

Nov. 03 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 05 – Denver, CO @ Summit

Nov. 06 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

Nov. 08 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

Nov. 09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Nov. 11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Nov. 12 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

Nov. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Nov. 15 – Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour *

Nov. 16 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

Nov. 18 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

Nov. 19 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium

Nov. 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Nov. 21 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

Nov. 22 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

*Festival appearance