Scumdog Toys: Gwar Action Figures Now Available to Pre-Order

If you ever felt like your toy collection was missing a line of Gwar toys, then that was a very specific wish that is, coincidentally, coming true.
It’s been announced that the Scumdogs of the Universe have teamed with Trick or Treat Studios for a series of officially licensed action figures, featuring five fully poseable figures, each armed with their signature weapons and instruments, and packaged in retro-style blister cards with artwork by Dug Nation. Check out the lineup below.
- Pustulus Maximus – spear, dagger & guitar
- Beefcake the Mighty – sword & bass
- Jizmak Da Gusha – war hammer & drumsticks
- Balsac the Jaws of Death – battle axe & guitar
- Blöthar the Berserker – sword & shield
It doesn’t stop there, however, as Bohabs can also acquire The Spew Tank: a plastic jar with a screw-top lid, filled with vile red “SPEW” slime, as well as a Cuttlefish of Cthulhu and a special surprise… each figure comes with parts to assemble a sixth figure, Gwar’s late founding frontman Oderus Urungus. Inside the Spew Tank, fans will find Oderus’ head and torso.
Each figure is sold separately, but the collection can be pre-ordered now through Gwar’s website, including a free Oderus figurine if you purchase it this way.
Gwar is going on Tour
In addition to the new figures, Gwar is also about to head out on the North American Return of Gor Gor Tour this fall. Tickets are on sale now, and check out the full run of concert dates below:
Oct. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
Oct. 20 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Oct. 23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Oct. 24 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
Oct. 25 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
Oct. 26 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom
Oct. 27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
Oct. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
Oct. 30 – Penticton, BC @ Penticton Trade & Convention Centre
Oct. 31 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
Nov. 01 – Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park @ Ice District
Nov. 03 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
Nov. 05 – Denver, CO @ Summit
Nov. 06 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 08 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
Nov. 09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Nov. 11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Nov. 12 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall
Nov. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
Nov. 15 – Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour *
Nov. 16 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
Nov. 18 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall
Nov. 19 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium
Nov. 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Nov. 21 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
Nov. 22 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
*Festival appearance