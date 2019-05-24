Sesame Candy Recipe

Makes about 12 ounces|340 grams
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
canola oil
¾ cup|160 grams granulated sugar
¼ cup|85 grams honey
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground cardamom
½ cup|65 grams black sesame seeds
½ cup|65 grams white sesame seeds
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
¼ teaspoon baking soda
special equipment:
1 nonstick bakeware liner
Directions
- Make the sesame candy: Place the nonstick bakeware liner on a baking sheet and grease with canola oil. Place the sugar, honey, salt, cardamom, and 1 tablespoon water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium, stirring constantly. Add the sesame seeds and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until the mixture turns an amber caramel color. Remove from the heat and stir in butter until smooth, then add the baking soda. Pour the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet and cool until set, about 30 minutes.
- Transfer the candy to a cutting board and cut into ½-inch pieces with an oiled knife, or break into bite-sized pieces. Candy will keep in an airtight container for up to 3 months.
