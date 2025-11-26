Seth Rollins Provides Injury Update — When Will He Return to WWE?

Seth Rollins is one of WWE’s most beloved stars. This year, he became World Heavyweight Champion and led his own faction — The Vision — with Paul Heyman by his side. Unfortunately, he got injured along the way and hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since. He’s been pictured in a sling, which he’s still wearing.

On Bert Kreischer’s YouTube show, Something’s Burning, Rollins provides an update on his recovery.

“Once I get this thing off [gestures to shoulder sling], which is in another month, then it’ll be full vacation mode for a little while before I lock in and start training to get ready to come back. My guess is like 8-12 weeks of stop eating like an asshole.”

With that timeline in mind, that puts him right up against WrestleMania 42 season. It’s too soon to know for sure if Rollins will miss out on Mania or not, but he’s remaining hopeful.

“Probably 12 weeks. We’ll be moving right into WrestleMania season, so I’m hoping around February after all the holiday stuff, I can start to be like, ‘Okay, lock in. No more BS.’”

For now, he’s keeping himself busy through the remainder of Football season. He’s a big fan of the Chicago Bears with a strong knowledge of the sport. He joined the Good Morning Football team as a guest host for the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile, his wife Becky Lynch is ending her year strong, taking part in Survivor Series: WarGames. She’s the captain for her team (Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, Kairi Sane). They will face the babyface team of Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, AJ Lee, and IYO SKY. The teams enter the cage this weekend, Saturday, November 29th. Fans can tune in on ESPN+ domestically and Netflix internationally.

