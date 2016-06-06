Seth Troxler’s Dog Is on Instagram and He’s an Adorable Lil Guy

On some Mondays you need good news, and on this Monday, it’s this: Seth Troxler’s dog, Lil Guy, is on Instagram and he’s fucking adorable.
We weren’t aware the tiny pup had an account until today, when Seth Troxler took over Resident Advisor’s Instagram and posted a photo of them chilling on the beach in Ibiza.You can find him at @lilguylg, and while he doesn’t have nearly as many followers as he should have, at the time of publishing, he was able to snag a coveted follow from Scottish DJ Jackmaster.
Videos by VICE
Next month, Seth Troxler will climb Mount Kilimanjaro for brain cancer research as part of Australian neurosurgeon Charlie Teo’s Mission$Mission event. Meanwhile, we still can’t get enough of Jackmaster’s 2015 Mastermix, which was a masterclass in floor-filling disco and house.
