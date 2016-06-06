Seth Troxler’s Dog Is on Instagram and He’s an Adorable Lil Guy

On some Mondays you need good news, and on this Monday, it’s this: Seth Troxler’s dog, Lil Guy, is on Instagram and he’s fucking adorable.

Behind the wheel

Time for a nap

We weren’t aware the tiny pup had an account until today, when Seth Troxler took over Resident Advisor’s Instagram and posted a photo of them chilling on the beach in Ibiza.You can find him at @lilguylg, and while he doesn’t have nearly as many followers as he should have, at the time of publishing, he was able to snag a coveted follow from Scottish DJ Jackmaster.

Next month, Seth Troxler will climb Mount Kilimanjaro for brain cancer research as part of Australian neurosurgeon Charlie Teo’s Mission$Mission event. Meanwhile, we still can’t get enough of Jackmaster’s 2015 Mastermix, which was a masterclass in floor-filling disco and house.

