Skate Legends Reunite To Tease the Return of ‘Pro Skater 3 & 4’, With Mullen, Campbell, and Tony Hawk, Too? Ah!

In the worst-kept secret in history, it looks like we’ll be getting some official Tony Hawk Pro Skater news very soon. The beans originally got spilled when Tyshawn Jones accidentally revealed that more Tony Hawk remasters were in production. Then, Call of Duty teased a very specific date: March 4th, 2025, alongside the familiar THPS logo. Now, Tony Hawk himself, alongside a few familiar faces, has slammed the hype train into high gear. All aboard and prepare for loading in March, am I right?

If We Get ‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 & 4’, That Means We Only Have 5 More Years Before ‘Underground’ Gets the Remaster Treatment

The Tony Hawk Pro Skater franchise is one that we’re all familiar with. It helped popularize the sport and bring it into the mainstream faster than we could have ever imagined. Even revisiting the original games now is a dream and a half. And fans went rabid for the first two games in the franchise when they got the remaster treatment. Originally planned for 2022, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 Remastered is seemingly right on the cusp of release. Especially if that date and logo mean anything.

Sure, we could still find out that this is for an Underground remaster. But if the ratings board in Singapore has anything to say about it, we’re getting THPS: 3&4 Remastered. Seeing as Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1&2 kept the goofy spirit alive, I’m hoping that means we’ll get a 4K Darth Maul ripping it up in this version. Still, it’s heartwarming to see the OG crew back together. I can’t wait to rip it up with Steve Caballero again. He was always my go-to back in the day, and that’s not going to change now.

THPS 3&4 were massive steps forward for the franchise, and are some of the most beloved entries in the series. Getting a chance to show a new generation of players what made the franchise so beloved is going to be great. I just hope that the soundtracks are untouched. That is absolutely part of what made these games as legendary as they are now.