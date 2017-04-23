Skrillex Made a Surprise Headlining Appearance at Coachella Last Night

Skrillex is known for his surprises and this weekend at Coachella proved no different for the producer.

On Saturday, Skrillex played a surprise headlining set at Coachella, an exciting follow-up for festivalgoers after his appearance during Anna Lunoe’s Weekend 1 performance on the Sahara Stage.

According to festivalgoers, Skrillex played a set on the Do Lab stage and played a variety of tunes, including new tracks, Jack U songs and remixes.

Watch footage of Skrillex’s surprise headlining set at Coachella below.