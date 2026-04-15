Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson Has Some High Praise for All the Band’s Drummers Except for One, Apparently

Slipknot has had three crucial drummers during their tenure. There was founding member Joey Jordison, then Jay Weinberg, and now drummer Eloy Casagrande. Recently, the band’s DJ, Sid Wilson, has given high praise to the original and new drummers, but he suspiciously left Weinberg’s name out.

During a Get On The Bus interview, Wilson went into a deep dive on the band’s time with Jordison. The legendary drummer helped start the band in 1995, but left in 2013. It was subsequently learned that he was living with some serious health issues.

Videos by VICE

Sadly, Joey Jordison died in 2021

“I’ll say this: Joey was the best that ever did it. Hands down,” Wilson said. “The greatest drummers would come to our shows to watch this guy play. Stewart Copeland [The Police] came and saw us play and said, ‘He’s the one.’ And he was. He was. That dude would hear anybody’s music once and could play it.”

Wilson then went on to recall a time that Jordison got Metallica out of a jam. The two bands were playing a music fest in the United Kingdom, and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich couldn’t make it, so Jordison stepped in and saved the day.

“We were playing with Metallica. Joey got up there and played the set for him,” Wilson recalled. “He could hear anyone’s music once and know how to play it without playing it. He was like that. He was amazing.”

Jay Weinberg joined Slipknot in 2014

Wilson then offered a perspective as to why Jordison was such a vigilant performer, saying it’s because he was a “little dude” in stature. “He was, like, ‘I’m gonna f***ing show you, man. Don’t think I ain’t got it. Don’t think I’m just some little dude, ’cause I’ll f***ing tear your face off.’ He was like that. He had something to prove, man. Yeah, he was the best.”

Finally, we get to the aforementioned possible slight… After all his kind words about Jordison, Wilson said that new Slipknot drummer Eloy Casagrande “is a fresh breath of air for us.” He then added, “It hasn’t felt like the beginning until he came along. And I’ll leave it at that.”

Certainly, we can’t put words in Wilson’s mouth. This, however, feels intentionally dismissive of Weinberg’s contributions to the band. The guy joined in 2014, after Wilson’s exit, toured with them for years, and played on their last three full-length studio albums: .5: The Gray Chapter (2014), We Are Not Your Kind (2019), and The End, So Far (2022)

Interestingly, Weinberg has said that his 2023 dismissal from the band was a surprise. “It came without an explanation, no reason,” he told Rolling Stone. “It was confusing then. If I’m perfectly honest, it remains confusing.” Seems like he’s still not gonna get the basic respect of an explanation.