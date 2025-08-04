Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records: Ex- Wife of Chief Operations Officer ‘Harry-O’ Files New Lawsuit Against Hip-Hop Label

Snoop Dogg’s acquisition of Death Row Records has been met with embattlement since he took over in 2022, and now the rapper is facing yet another lawsuit.

Hot New Hip-Hop reports that Lydia Harris, the ex-wife of investor and current Death Row Records COO Michael “Harry-O” Harris, is demanding that use of the label’s name and assets be halted until a $107 million settlement judgment she won against them two decades ago is settled.

Videos by VICE

Lydia Harris has filed a motion — which includes $60 million in punitive damages — in federal court demanding that Death Row Records LLC make good the settlement handed down by a California state court in 2005, after finding that the company and its then-CEO, Suge Knight, “allegedly engaged in fraudulent and malicious conduct.”

Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

While Death Row has changed hands multiple times over the past few decades, Lydia has accused Snoop and the current leadership team of taking over without her knowledge or approval, which she claims infringes on her legal rights “via alleged unjust enrichment.” She’s asking the court to “create a constructive trust on the brand and use successor liability for the new owners.”

As for how Harry-O factors into all of this, he reportedly invested $1.5 million in Death Row back in 1989 — to help the label get off the ground —in exchange for a 50 percent stake in the company. After apparent “legal complications, financial debates, and massive successes,” Lydia filed a lawsuit on Harry-O’s behalf in 2002, while he was in prison. This brings us to the 2005 ruling against that iteration of the company, and the now-former couple reportedly never received the financial settlement.

Lydia claims that Death Row Records “evaded the court-ordered judgment via bankruptcy and corporate maneuvering,” and has also included civil RICO allegations in her new motion, claiming wire and bankruptcy fraud” to avoid payment. She is seeking “declaratory and injunctive relief” to stop Death Row from using its name and assets until the settlement is paid.

In response, Snoop and Death Row’s legal team called Lydia’s reviving the old case an example of “bad faith litigation and harassment.”