some-very-bizarre-kurt-cobain-and-gg-allin-items-are-up-for-auction

If you ever wanted to own some of Kurt Cobain’s hair or GG Allin’s dirty underwear, then you are in luck!

Punks, Monsters, Smut & Madmen: A Countercultural Cross-Section is a new underground rock auction by Potter & Potter Auctions going live next Friday (March 7) at 12am GMT. Currently, absentee bids are being accepted.

The auction features a number of interesting items, such as an unused ticket for a 1978 Sex Pistols, a CD signed by Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey, some memorabilia from New York’s iconic CBGB club, and a pool table once owned by legendary music producer Steve Albini.

But wait… there’s more! For any rock star trichophiles that might be reading, you can bid on a collectible box featuring two strands of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s hair, which are currently going for $350. NME reports that the hair was initially collected by Tessa Osbourne, a barber who—Potter & Potter claims—gave Cobain a haircut in 1989 during Nirvana‘s UK tour supporting their debut album, Bleach.

Notably, NME adds that, in 2021, six strands of Cobain’s hair were auctioned off for $14,145 and are believed to have been collected by Osbourne at the same moment as the two being auctioned off by Potter & Potter. Following Cobain’s tragic death, the barber gifted the hair to Nicole DePolo, a close friend of Cobain who has offered them up to auction.

If hair or Nirvana aren’t your thing, there are still plenty of other unusual items to bid like, like a pair of bloodstained underwear that belonged to controversial punk performer GG Allin.

The undies—currently bidding at $475, at the time of this writing—come with the deceased singer’s signature signed in blood, along with an inscription on the back that reads: “Suck my ass it smells.” The always classy GG Allin, folx.