Sony Hints at PlayStation 6 Delay While Addressing Pricing Concerns

The industry-wide component price spikes and inventory shortages are continuing to wreak havoc on plans for the next generation of video game consoles. Sony’s CEO hints that the PS6 plans are no exception.

Sony is prepared to ‘Observe and Follow The Situation’ as It Prepares for the Next Generation of Consoles

Screenshot: PlayStation

Thanks to the rapid growth and adoption of AI and the construction of huge data centers, the gaming industry has been seeing big spikes in prices and inventory issues across the board. The big three are not immune to the impact and even Nintendo recently announced a price jump for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Videos by VICE

In response to the current economic situation, and in anticipation of the upcoming next generation of consoles, Sony’s CEO Hiroki Totoki recently shared some of the uncertainty around the PS6 launch timing and price during an investor-focused Q&A call.

Sony did not mention the PS6 by name, but did confirm that its profit forecast incorporates investment in its “next-generation platform.” Totoki confirmed that the company has enough materials to meet the hardware demands for 2026, but that plans for the next-gen console will depend on whether or not memory prices stay high during the 2027 fiscal year.

According to reporting from VGC, Totoki made the following statements during the call:

“We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console, or at what prices,” Totoki said. “So we would like to really observe and follow the situation.”

“Looking at the current circumstances, the memory price is also expected to be very high [in] FY 2027, because there will still be a shortage of supply. So under that assumption, we must think carefully what we will do.”

It’s exciting to know that the next generation of console is right around the corner, but it definitely sounds like everything surrounding the timing and price is very much impossible to predict or lock in at this point. Gamers will likely still have a while to wait and see if and when the economic situation becomes a bit more stable before prices are announced.

Given recent rumors that Sony may be working on a handheld SKU for the PS6, it will be very interesting to learn what sort of price point the next-gen machine or machines comes in at and if consumers will have the sort of disposable income needed to invest in a new console generation.

Be sure to check back soon for more PlayStation 6 and next-gen news, updates, and leaks.

At this time, the PlayStation 6 has not officially been announced and does not have a confirmed release window.