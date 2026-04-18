Sorry, One Direction Fans: The Band Is Never Getting Back Together After Zayn Malik Allegedly Gave Louis Tomlinson a Concussion

One thing that’s almost impossible to expect is for a boy band to reconcile their past issues. It’s like a curse at this point: anytime bands break up, they show that it happened for a reason. There’s no better example of this than the One Direction phenomenon. At the height of their powers, they split up. Clearly, it worked out for Harry Styles, given that he’s one of the biggest pop stars working today. It even initially worked out for Zayn Malik in the immediate aftermath of their breakup.

However, when it came to working together again, it simply never panned out. Now, after Malik got into a confrontation with former bandmate Louis Tomlinson, we’re almost guaranteed to never see them reunite. In a report from The Sun, the pair were intended to get together to film a three-part road trip miniseries for Netflix.

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However, Zayn Malik reportedly started acting up, eventually making a sly remark about Tomlinson’s mother Johannah Deakin. She passed away in 2016 after a battle with leukemia. Then, Malik punched him, giving him a gnarly concussion. Additionally, due to all the rings he was wearing, it cut Tomlinson’s head open as well. “He was pulled away, and Louis was taken for medical treatment. He was left with a concussion. This happened outside in front of so many people. It was shocking,” a source told the outlet.

Zayn Malik Allegedly Gives Louis Tomlinson a Concussion, Cancelling Their Show

To make matters worse for Netflix, they hadn’t even formally announced the show yet. Now, they’ve cut their losses. But in the end, the streaming giant had to cancel the show about the pair bonding over their One Direction memories. Since their relationship is likely beyond repair, they made the tough decision not to make Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson fake it any longer.

But it wasn’t done without some measure of wincing about finances. “Netflix had thought they’d hit the jackpot when Louis and Zayn agreed to film together. It was a big-budget show, it cost millions to make,” another source said.

In 2023, Zayn Malik explained that he left the band because he knew other members wouldn’t sign their contracts. He saw the writing on the wall and made his move accordingly. “I just seen it [coming] and I completely selfishly wanted to be the first person to go and make my own record,” he said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “If I’m being completely honest with you, I was like, ‘I’m going to jump the gun here.’ I’m a passive dude, but when it comes to my music and my business, I’m serious about it and I’m competitive. So I wanted to be the first to go and do my own thing. That was the reason.”