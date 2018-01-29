Spaghetti Aglio e Olio Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

4 Nubia red garlic (but normal garlic will work, too)

½ cup|100 grams extra-virgin olive oil

12 ounces|350 grams spaghetti

kosher salt, to taste

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon cayenne

Remove the sprout from the garlic. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil and add the garlic. Cook for 5 minutes, then drain. Repeat this process 4 times, changing the water each time. Transfer the garlic to a blender along with the oil and ½ cup|100 ml water. Blend until smooth. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente, 10 minutes. Drain, then toss with the garlic and oil emulsion. Season with salt and toss with the parsley and cayenne. Serve immediately.

