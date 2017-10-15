Spicy Lamb Noodles Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

kosher salt, to taste

1 pound|500 grams medium egg noodles

2 tablespoons|30 ml vegetable oil

3 tablespoons|45 ml Kashmiri chili oil

2 ounces|80 grams chopped red chili, stemmed and minced (about 48)

20 grams wild garlic sprouts

½ cup|100 grams chopped garlic

1 pound|500 grams ground lamb

⅓ cup|100 ml lamb stock

1 ½ teaspoons|10 ml rice vinegar

4 scallions, thinly sliced on an angle, plus more for garnish

4 fried eggs

¾ cup|50 grams roasted garlic flakes

Directions

Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook, stirring occasionally, until until just tender, but firm to bite, about 10 minutes. Drain and return to the pot with 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil. Heat the Kashmiri chili oil in large nonstick skillet over high. Add the chilies, wild garlic sprouts, and chopped garlic. Cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the lamb and cook until lamb is just cooked through, about 2 minutes. Stir in the lamb stock and rice vinegar and simmer, stirring often, until thick, about 2 minutes. Add the lamb sauce to the noodles and toss over medium-high heat until the noodles are heated and coated with sauce, about 2 minutes. Mix in the scallions and divide among 4 bowls. Top each bowl with a fried egg and garnish with more scallions and the roasted garlic flakes.

